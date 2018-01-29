Attending Monday’s swearing in of new HHS Secretary Alex Azar, President Donald Trump got asked about his first State of the Union Address scheduled for next day.

“I hope it’s going to be good; we’ve worked really hard on it,” Trump told reporters. It will cover a “lot of territory,” he said, including “our great success with the markets and the tax cut.”

“It’s a big speech, an important speech,” Trump added modestly, before revealing basic plot points and likely one or two speech applause lines.

“We cover immigration,” POTUS said. “For many many years they’ve been talking immigration and never gotten anything done. We’re going to get something done. We hope. It’s got to be bipartisan because Republicans don’t have the votes to get it done any other way,” he added, regretfully.

“Hopefully, Democrats will join us – enough of them so we can do something great for DACA and immigration,” Trump added.

He also promised it would be an “important speech” on trade. “The world has taken advantage of us on trade for many years and, as you probably noticed, we’re stopping that cold. … We have to have reciprocal trade.

“It’s not a one-way street anymore,” he added, which sounded very much like a speech applause line.

“We have a lot of things to discuss and will be discussing them; I hope you enjoy it,” Lamb-y Trump told the press, surprising reporters more used to Pugnacious Trump who snickers at them and calls them “Fake News” in these comfy White House settings.

“See you tomorrow night,” he said as he exited the room.