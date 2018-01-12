President Donald Trump is denying he said “anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.” His latest tweet doesn’t spell out whether “a very poor and troubled country” is another way of saying “shithole,” the term he stands accused of using.

Just hours after the president’s denial tweet, CNN reported this morning that the president spent last night phoning allies to ask how the “shithole remark” was playing out in the press.

And Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin, who was in the Oval Office meeting, disputes Trump’s denial, and says the president repeatedly used the words that were “hate-filled, vile and racist.”

Capping a seven-tweet blast this morning, Trump wrote: “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

Reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times quote unnamed sources saying that Trump, in a meeting on immigration with members of Congress, called Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries.” The Times today has Trump saying, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”

The vulgar comments were immediately denounced as racist by Democrats, Republicans kept mum, news channels struggled about whether to use the offending vulgarity and late-night comics concocted late-night responses.

Trump started his morning with a six-string tweet about the matter, beginning by insisting a DACA deal presented to him yesterday “was a big step backwards,” then went on to say that he wanted a merit-based immigration plan, and that “the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language I used,” and finally insisted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Sadly, Democrats want to stop paying our troops and government workers in order to give a sweetheart deal, not a fair deal, for DACA. Take care of our Military, and our Country, FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018