Donald Trump is coming to London after all. The U.S. President, who cancelled a visit to the UK capital earlier this month as a result of fears that his trip will be met with wide-scale protests, is set to make a long-awaited visit later this year.

This comes after Trump sat down with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos and exclaimed that the two were on the “same the wavelength in, I think, every respect” despite a row last year over Trump’s retweeting of racist videos from far-right extremist group Britain First.

A spokesman for the Prime Minster said: “The PM and President concluded by asking officials to work together on finalizing the details of a visit by the President to the UK later this year.”

However, it’s not clear whether the visit will be a working visit or a state visit will all of the pomp and circumstance usually afforded to close allies. Trump is expected to meet the Queen when he finally makes it over.

Speaking at Davos, Trump said: “The Prime Minister and myself have had a really great relationship, although some people don’t necessarily believe that, but I can tell you, I have a tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the job she’s doing.”

Trump’s visit is expected to be met with widespread protests in the UK, although Trump told Piers Morgan during their televised interview that he doesn’t care.

Earlier this month, Trump cancelled a visit to the UK to open the new U.S. Embassy. He claimed that he cancelled the trip because the Obama administration “sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for peanuts”, although the move of the Embassy from London’s swanky Mayfair to Nine Elms Lane in South London was overseen by President George W. Bush rather than President Obama.