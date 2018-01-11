White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insulted MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson, sniped at CNN’s Jim Acosta and insisted that President Donald Trump did not tweet an inaccurate statement condemning FISA after watching Fox & Friends this morning.

Attempting to explain away what Jackson described as Trump’s two “confusing” and “contradictory” FISA tweets this morning, Huckabee Sanders said, “I think the premise of your question is completely ridiculous and shows the lack of knowledge that you have on this process.” Sanders then said the president supports the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Amendments act but has concerns. “It wasn’t confusing to me. I’m sorry if it was for you.”

Watch the exchange below.

At 7:33 am ET, Trump tweeted that the “controversial FISA ACT” may have been used to “badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration,” an odd missive that seemed to ignore the “foreign” part of FISA. Less than two hours later, Trump tweeted a seeming about face, saying that today’s FISA vote is “about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!” (See the tweets below).

When CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Huckabee Sanders whether there was a “cause and effect” between Trump’s initial tweet and a Fox & Friends segment featuring the anti-FISA Andrew Napolitano, Huckabee Sanders sniped, “I’m sure you’re disappointed he’s not watching CNN.”

Responded Acosta, “I think he watches a lot of CNN, if you don’t mind me saying.” To which Sanders snarked, “I don’t think that’s true. Your numbers would be higher.”

“They’re actually better than they’ve been in a long time,” said Acosta.

And no, Huckabee Sanders said, Trump’s tweet was not a Fox & Friends talking point. The president, she said, has been following the topic and “wanted to put something out.”

Here’s what he put out:

With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

And here is Huckabee Sanders’ response to Jackson: