As “shithole”-gate unravels, many have denounced Donald Trump for the derogatory comments he made about Haiti and African countries — comments that he has denied. Today, Trump continues to deny that he made the aforementioned remarks during the Oval Office meeting and claims that he is not racist.

While entering the Trump International Golf Course with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump was asked many questions. He talked about the hot-button topic of DACA and said that “Democrats were not helping” and that they did not want to make a deal. He adds, “There’s a lot of sticking points.”

When it came to the topic of whether or not he is racist and the alleged “shithole” comment heard around the world he said: “No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you will ever interview.”

Original reports in the Washington Post and then the New York Times Thursday quoted unnamed sources saying that Trump, in a meeting on immigration with members of Congress, called Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries.” The Times also has Trump saying, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” (Some accounts have Trump using the S-word specifically for some African nations and adding the “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” immediately after).

As usual, shortly after, Trump unleashed a string of tweets about DACA and denied the offensive remarks. He claims he never said “anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”