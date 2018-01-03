President Donald Trump boasted on Tuesday night that his “Nuclear Button” is bigger than North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un’s nuclear button – and his works!

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'” Trump tweeted Tuesday night. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

He’s talking about actual buttons, right?

This point likely will be debated into the night, Trump having previously used hand size to discuss his family jewels.

Back in March of 2016 at a GOP debate moderated by Fox News hosts, Trump brought up his hands, suggesting, as some have said, he’s sensitive about them.

Then GOP rival Marco Rubio, at a rally, had said of Trump, “You know what they say about men with small hands — they can’t be trusted.” At the debate, Rubio got asked about those personal attacks – because apparently presidential candidates who have not starred in reality TV series are held to some higher standard than those who have.

“He hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands. I’ve never heard of this! Look at those hands! Are they small hands?” Trump crowed to Megyn Kelly, Bret Baier, and Chris Wallace. “He referred to my hands – if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee!” Nine months later, Trump tweeted on Tuesday: