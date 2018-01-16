So this happened today. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters gathered for the daily briefing that President Donald Trump certainly is no racist. Her proof? Well, he hosted The Apprentice, sillies!

NBC

“Frankly,” she said this morning, “if the critics of the president were who he said he was, why did NBC give him a show for a decade on TV? … Why did they want to be with him for years and years in various activities whether it was events, fundraisers and other things?” she added. “It’s just an outrageous and ludicrous excuse.”

This was yet more fallout from Trump’s comments last week that America could do without any more immigrants from “shithole” countries like Haiti and African nations. This is the guy who deflected the criticism in the most Trumpian way imaginable, telling a reporter who’d asked if he is racist, “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

Sanders’ comments about Trump’s 14-season gig as the Boardroom boss on The Apprentice came amid the festering debate over the fate of the Obama-era temporary policy on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and the thousands of “Dreamers” the program protects.