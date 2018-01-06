President Donald Trump, speaking to a dozen White House pool reporters at Camp David, has defended his earlier tweeted claims of “being, like, really smart.”
Asked about his Saturday-morning tweets that listed his two greatest assets as “mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump said at the mid-day presser, “I went to the best colleges, college,” made “billions and billions of dollars,” had “tremendous success” on television (“as you probably have heard”), and won the presidency on his first try.
Trump also took the opportunity to slam, again, Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who the president again called “Sloppy Steve.”
“I don’t know this man,” Trump said of Wolff, disputing the author’s claim that the two spoke for a total of three hours while Wolff was researching the book. Trump said “Sloppy Steve brought him into the White House quite a bit, and that’s why Sloppy Steve is looking for a new job.”
Trump seemed to swat away the possibility of legal action, though, decrying the country’s “weak” libel laws.
“If they were strong it would be very helpful,” he said, “you wouldn’t have things like that happen where you can just say whatever comes into your head.”
Earlier today, Trump sent out a string of tweets praising his own stability and intelligence, all following Wolff’s questioning of both:
And one from last night:
The tweets drew swift ridicule on Twitter, with some memes comparing Trump to Fredo from The Godfather films (MSNBC even showed a clip of Fredo whining about being smart).
