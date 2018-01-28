Donald Trump has claimed that he isn’t a feminist but told British journalist Piers Morgan that he has “tremendous respect” for women. The comments are the latest to emerge from Morgan’s interview with the U.S. President at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump sat down with the former CNN host and Celebrity Apprentice contestant with the full interview set to air on ITV on Sunday evening. However, a number of clips of the interview have aired ahead of President Trump: The Piers Morgan Interview, including a partial apology for retweeting racist videos from far-right extremist group Britain First.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far,” Trump told Morgan. “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.”

“I have tremendous respect for women. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”

The comments come after Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women with a number of his accusers calling for the U.S. Congress to investigate the claims last year.

Trump also shared his views on Britain’s negotiations with the European Union after the UK’s Brexit vote last year. Trump said that he would negotiate “differently” to the way the British government has.

“Would it be the way that I negotiate? No, it wouldn’t, but I have a lot of respect for your Prime Minster and I think you’re doing a job. I think I would have negotiated it differently. I would have had a different attitude, I would have said the European Union has not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be and I would have taken a tougher stand on getting out,” he added.

However, he also paid his respects to French President Emmanuel Macron during the interview. When asked by Morgan whether Britain would be at the front of the queue or behind the French to secure a trade deal, Trump responded: “I like Emmanuel, he’s a friend of mine, he’s a great guy, his wife is fantastic. I like him a lot.”

Morgan, a big fan of Arsenal soccer club, finished the interview by handing the U.S. President a replica Arsenal shirt with his name and 45 on the back.