President Donald Trump and CNN host Van Jones are sparring on Twitter in the wake of an interview with Jay-Z on the Saturday night premiere of Jones’ new show on the president’s nemesis news network.

Jones asked the hip-hop mogul if Trump deserves any credit for improvement in the economy, which he and his supporters believe see as a big boost to the African-American community. Jay-Z wasn’t having any of it (see video below). “It’s not about money at the end of the day,” he said. “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. You treat people like human beings. You treat me really bad and pay me well: It’s not going to lead to happiness. … Everyone is going to be sick.”

Trump, in his favorite pre-dawn tweet time, cracked back, “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” The tweet was a reprise of others he put out last week about government reports that unemployment among African-Americans had reached a record low of 6.8% in December.

Jones responded, “Someone needs to inform @realDonaldTrump that I ALREADY asked whether black employment figures redeem Trump’s presidency. And Jay’s answer last night on the #VanJonesShow was POWERFUL !!!”

During the interview, Jay-Z also addressed Trump’s reference to Africa nations and Haiti as “s**thole” countries. “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it’s really hurtful,” he said. “He’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed.”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018