President Donald Trump swatted away an American general’s recent doomsday predictions of a “big war coming” — a war the general has said would be like something out of Game of Thrones.

Taking questions from reporters following a White House joint press conference with Norway Prime Minister Erna Solber, Trump was asked about recent statements by Gen. Robert Neller warning Marines about the severity of any war involving North Korea, South Korea and the U.S.

“It would be Game of Thrones-like,” the Commandant of the Marine Corps said recently. “And a lot of people would get hurt.”

Trump was asked by a Norwegian reporter today about Neller’s prediction of a “big war coming” (the reporter also called it a “big-ass” fight and skipped the GoT reference).

“When you say the ‘big war’ you’re saying what?” Trump asked, then added: “Well, maybe he knows something that I don’t know. I would say this: we have a very, very powerful military, we’re getting more powerful by the month, by the day. We are building up our military to a point that we’ve never been before.

“No, I think we will have peace through strength. Our military will be stronger than it ever was in a very short period of time. That’s my opinion. That’s not the general’s opinion, but I think my opinion counts more right now.”

Trump offered an equally non-committal committal about a potential sit-down with special counsel Robert Mueller, and again denied any collusion – except for that between Democrats and Russia – and said, “When they (investigators) have no collusion, and nobody’s found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you’ll even have an interview.”

Also during the presser, he yet again called the Russia investigation a witch hunt and mentioned Hillary Clinton various times, most oddly noting at one point that she was “for wind mills” while he is “for massive oil and gas and everything else and a lot of energy. Putin can’t love that.”