For two weeks, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal has challenged itself to keep up with everything President Donald Trump said/did over a two-week period and raced around apologizing for same on behalf of United States.

Correspondents Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Amy Hoggart and Mike Rubens were sent out into the world to say “sorry” to pundits, politicians, journalists, immigrants, and entire countries.

Results of the Full Frontal Apology Race will be revealed in two segments of tonight’s episode.

The idea was to tap into the embarrassment a swath of the public, and most of Bee’s viewers, feel multiple times a day to the fact Trump represents USA. Full Frontal felt it could not wait three years until his term was up to begin to apologize, given how prolific the President is.

“It’s been one year. We needed to start right away,” segment producer Tyler Hall told Deadline.

Apology Race is exactly in the style of reality competition series The Amazing Race — “though not legally,” Hall joked. No teams, just four correspondents racing as fast as they could to get to people and places Trump had called a “sh*thole,” awarded a Most Dishonest & Corrupt trophy to, etc.

Trump’s recent insult hurling has mostly been focused on the Western Hemisphere in recent days, which helped a bit, said Hall, who has described himself as “a white boy comedy writer, director, and producer in Brooklyn, NY (rare as a daisy),” and who formerly worked as a researcher at Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report and on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Trump’s output meant quick trips to, among other places, Washington, and Haiti – beating TBS colleague Conan O’Brien to the punch, though he’s already running clips of his Haiti special, which will air in its entirety on Saturday.

“Nooo!” he responded when asked if Apology Racing would become a regular-if-not-frequent Full Frontal feature. “It provided to be an impossible game, with no end, seemingly no rules and a speed at which you cannot keep up,” he said.

“It’s hard to know what to do with all the bad things he does in a week,” Hall admitted.

“In the end, it all falls apart,” Hall says of the Herculean task.

Oh – Spoiler Alert.