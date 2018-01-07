President Donald Trump took time on this Golden Globes day to announce the rescheduling of his inaugural Fake News Awards from tomorrow to Wednesday, January 17.

“The Fake News Awards,” he tweeted, “those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

See tweet below.

The postponement gives Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee and other awards hopefuls more time to lobby for the gold. Colbert, who dubbed the awards The Fakies, kicked off the For Your Consideration campaigning with a Times Square billboard asking that his Late Show be included in such categories as “Fakest Dishonesty,” “Smallest Button” and “Least Breitbarty.” Noah responded with a full-page ad in The New York Times on Friday touting The Daily Show as most deserving.

At a White House briefing last week, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was tight-lipped about the awards – no PricewaterhouseCoopers rule-explaining here – and declined to confirm that members of the press would be in attendance or how the honors would be decided, handed out, or by whom.

