When President Donald Trump Tuesday morning ripped the “Deep State Justice Department” for failing to “Jail!” the “Crooked Hillary Clinton” and her top aid Huma Abedin over email handling, what he was conveying is that “Obviously the president does not believe the entire Justice Department is part of” that “Deep State” DOJ, Press Secretary Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted hours later.

In her first White House press briefing since the holidays, Sanders was very busy translating Trump Tweet, of which there had been a lot Tuesday morning. Trump kicked off his first day back at the White House demanding his former presidential-race rival be thrown in jail, and lavishing praise on himself.

Sanders said she does not know what is Trump’s position on having North Korea participate in the upcoming Winter Games, after South Korea suggested it meet with North Korea next week about that possibility — a meeting for which Trump this morning took credit:

Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

On his tweet about the protests in Iran, Sanders said, “We support them giving basic rights to the people of Iran and we support them stopping being a state sponsor of terror”:

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Asked to translate Trump’s DACA tweet, Sanders said POTUS “supports the DACA program,” but any legislative fix will need to include “massive” border security program, aka Wall:

Democrats are doing nothing for DACA – just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start “falling in love” with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Here is his morning tweet about the “Deep State Justice Department”: