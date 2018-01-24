President Donald Trump will reveal his framework for immigration reform on the eve of his first State of the Union Address. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the former reality-TV star will make a big reveal on Monday of the “framework” he hopes will become immigration reform legislation. It will include a “permanent solution on DACA,” address The Wall, end chain migration, and cancel the lottery visa program. Asked by a reporter if the “framework” includes a path to citizenship for DACA participants, Sanders smiled and responded, Simon Cowell-ish-ly, “If I told you now, it would kind of take away the fun for Monday.”

In other White House press briefing news, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron have agreed to be Trump’s guests for his first state dinner. No date yet.

And Sanders reported Trump had spoken to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to express his “deepest sympathy” to victims of this week’s high-school shooting that has resulted in two deaths and more than a dozen wounded, some in critical condition.

To that point, this press-briefing episode of Donald Trump White House had a blockbuster finish when NBC News’s Peter Alexander noted there have been 11 school shootings in the first 23 days of 2018, and asked how Trump intended to use his bully pulpit to do something about the country’s gun violence. Sanders first noted President Obama’s tenure had wound down with “two years of increased violence.” But, when Alexander persisted, Sanders went all “The fact that you’re basically accusing the president of being complicit in a school shooting is outrageous” on him.

Alexander said he was doing no such thing, suggesting she’s confusing him with her boss Trump, whose campaign slapped an ad on the air, just hours into last week’s government shutdown over the two political parties deadlock over immigration, announcing Democrats therefore are complicit in any murders perpetrated by immigrants.