CNN’s Jake Tapper ended a bizarre, contentious filibuster by White House policy advisor Stephen Miller on today’s State of the Union by noting, “There is one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him.”

Mission Accomplished.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” tweeted President Donald Trump. “Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Responded Tapper on Twitter: “Here’s the interview; judge for yourself.” (Watch it above, and see the tweets below).

Miller’s performance was truly one for the Trump ages. In an attack mode that’s rarely been seen since Ramsay Bolton got eaten by his own killer dogs on Game of Thrones, Miller went after CNN, Tapper (“condescending”), allegations of Trump’s mental instability and stupidity, and Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book – the reason for Miller’s booking – that quickly devolved into the two men talking over one another as each tried to steer the conversation.

Miller called Wolff’s book “trash,” a “grotesque work of fiction” (“garbage author of a garbage book”), said Steve Bannon’s role in the White House has been “exaggerated” and that, yes, the president is indeed a “genius.”

Repeatedly attempting to move the conversation to some obvious talking points, Miller avoided specifics when alleging inaccuracies in Fire and Fury, mostly dismissing the entire book as fiction.

Finally, Tapper ended the performance. “I get it,” he said. “There is one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him. And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you.”

Here is the president’s tweet, and Tapper’s response: