Donald Trump has cancelled his visit to the UK in February as a result of fears that his trip will be met with wide-scale protests. However, the U.S. President claimed that the reason he pulled his visit was his unhappiness with the sale and relocation of the Embassy in London.

Trump tweeted: “Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for $1.2 billion. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

However, the move of the Embassy from London’s swanky Mayfair to Nine Elms Lane in South London was overseen by President George W. Bush rather than President Obama.

Trump was expected to open the Embassy in February but sources suggest that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will instead attend the ceremony. The cancelled visit comes after a raft of British MPs urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel his appearance following Trump’s tweets in support of far-right extreme group Britain First at the end of last year.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, who has had a number of run ins with the President in the past welcomed Trump’s decision not to come to the UK capital. “Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. This reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place.

“It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city’s values of inclusion, diversity and tolerance. His visit next month would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests. This just reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place. Let’s hope that Donald Trump also revisits the pursuit of his divisive agenda.”