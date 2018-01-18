President Donald Trump, who as a candidate called on voters to boycott all of Apple’s products, today praised the technology giant for its commitment to create some 20,000 jobs over the next five years.

Apple said it would invest $30 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. through investments in data centers across the country; an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers; and an expansion, from $1 billion to $5 billion, of a fund to invest in advanced U.S. manufacturing.

One of those projects — a new facility in Reno, Nev. — got underway today, just in time for the photo-op.

Breaking ground in Reno today with @GovSandoval & @MayorSchieve as part of our data center expansion plan, one of many Apple initiatives which will contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy and create 20,000 new jobs over the next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/g40dlHsxuC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 17, 2018

Apple says it will contribute more than $350 billion to the U.S. economy over the next five years, when accounting for these new investments and its spending with domestic companies that supply it with components. That number also includes the approximately $38 billion the company anticipates paying to bring home its overseas cash horde.

Trump took to Twitter to praise Apple — and, of course, take credit for creating jobs in the U.S. through the massive tax overhaul.

I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018

That’s quite a reversal for Trump, who during the campaign called for a boycott of all Apple products until the company cooperated with an FBI request to unlock an iPhone used by one of the shooters in the San Bernardino terrorist attack.