Donald Trump has claimed that he had a very good relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May “even though a lot of people think we don’t” in his first international TV interview.

The U.S. President was sitting down with ex-CNN host and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Piers Morgan in the interview for British broadcaster ITV with the first clips show on breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain.

Trump said he “would apologise if you’d like me to do that” for retweeting videos uploaded to Twitter by far-right extremist group Britain First. When asked by former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan whether he regrets the retweets, he said: “Look, it was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islamic terror and this was a depiction of radical Islamic terror.

“I didn’t go and out and do it I did a retweet. It was a big story where you are but it wasn’t a big story where I am. The real me is someone who loves Britain, loves the UK, and I love Scotland. One of the biggest problems I had in winning was that I won’t be able to get back there as often… I would be there a lot and it’s a very special place. I don’t want to cause any difficulty with your country. If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you’d like me to do that. I know nothing about them.”

Trump added that he has a “very good relationship with your Prime Minister”. This comes after Theresa May publicly condemned the President’s actions. “She’s been doing a very good job. We actually have a very good relationship even though a lot of people think we don’t. I support her and a lot of what she does and says. I am a tremendous supporter of the UK.”

The full interview will air on Sunday 28 January on ITV at 10pm.