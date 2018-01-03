Awards season has a new player!

No doubt anticipating more blow-back in his general direction at Sundays sure-to-be-highly-charged Golden Globe Awards, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday evening that, the day after the awards ceremony, he will announce winners of his new “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR.” All-caps are his.

Trump’s ceremony, which we imagine will emanate from the White House – marking the 235th Thing That We Never Thought We Would Write As Having Happened At the White House to happen since Trump moved in a year ago – is set for 5 PM, he tweeted, presumably meaning ET time.

Details are sketchy. Categories, Trump said, will include “Dishonest” and “Bad Reporting” in “various categories” in “Fake Media.”

Trump did not say how winners would be chosen but, given his authoritarian tendencies on full display in his Tuesday morning tweets, it’s probably safe to put your money on Trump picking the winners himself.

If so, this will, tragically, mark another trophy competition from which Fox News will be shut out, however deserving, Trump declining to include Fox News in any of his “Fake News” screeds.

At last year’s Golden Globe Awards, held 12 days before Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Meryl Streep gave what would have been the best political speech of the White House race cycle. Except, of course, it was delivered exactly two months after Trump had been elected, as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Never mentioning the president-elect by name, Streep told attendees and viewers at home: “There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,” she continued, referencing the November 2015 speech in which Trump twisted and flailed his arms in imitation of a New York Times reporter who had written an article in 2001 when working for the Washington Post, of which Trump did not approve.

Streep’s full-throated political speech was the talker of the night. In his response, via a late-night interview with New York Times and on Twitter, Trump called her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” a “Hillary flunky” and “one of the liberal movie people,” among other remarks.

Meanwhile, here’s Trump’s tweet announcing his new trophy ceremony: