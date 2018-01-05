Yes, the Looney Tunes 1990s spinoff Tiny Toon Adventures was a major inspiration for creator Donald Glover in season 2 of his FX series Atlanta which is getting the title of Atlanta Robbin.

“Tiny Toons How I Spent My Summer Vacation was broken up into eight or nine episodes but when watched together, they played like a movie. You enjoy them more when they’re together,” said Glover about his episodic structure for season 2.

FX

Why is Robbin part of the title? And will Glover add on subheads to future seasons of Atlanta? The Upright Citizens Brigade alum didn’t make any promises, just that “We didn’t want to come at the second season in terms of how do we beat last season, rather how do we make this another season of a show I want to watch.” Glover explained that when he was given the opportunity to make a show for FX, “we had 30 minutes to do whatever we want”; it wasn’t about upsetting sitcom formulas or tropes.”

In Atlanta, Glover plays a college dropout-turned-manager to his cousin, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who is a burgeoning rapper.

Season 2 will take place in Atlanta during the holiday season, a time when robberies spike as people have more money and need more money. “It’s a tense and desperate time,” said EP/writer Stephen Glover, “we wanted it to be a metaphor for our characters.”

The series will continue to capture the African American experience in Atlanta. Says Stephen Glover, “Atlanta has a lot going on and part of that is upward mobility of the people who live there.” Part of Donald Glover’s recent success by headlining in upcoming tentpoles Solo: A Star Wars Story, Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Lion King seeped into the second season’s inspiration in regards to people’s up-and- down success. “Are you going to eat or be eaten?” said Donald Glover about the series’ motif on upward mobility.

Atlanta Robbin premieres on March 1 at 10 PM on FX.