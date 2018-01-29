Dan Mintz’s DMG Entertainment has taken full control of Valiant Entertainment, the indie publisher of comic books and graphic novels with a library of more than 2,000 characters. DMG had previously pacted with Valiant back in 2015 to develop properties for features, television, publishing and licensing.

DMG Mintz’s plan going forward is to integrate the Valiant IP into DMG, providing capital and filmmaking expertise to create feature franchises. Valiant is the third largest universe of superhero characters in entertainment, sitting alongside Warner Bros’ DC Comics and Disney’s Marvel. It includes X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Harbinger, Shadowman, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak, Faith and more.

Mintz has held a significant stake in Valiant since 2014. He says today, “Our priority is to build upon Valiant’s vast universe of characters from a filmmaker’s perspective. I’m excited to immerse Valiant’s fans well beyond the stories we tell cinematically — from publishing to gaming to theme parks and beyond.”

Current Valiant projects in development include the Bloodshot and Harbinger films from Sony Pictures, to be produced in partnership with Original Film; the TV show Quantum And Woody, produced in partnership with the Russo Brothers’ Getaway Productions; and a Dr Mirage television series with CBS Studios and The CW.

Additional feature projects, including Shadowman, Archer & Armstrong, Eternal Warrior, X-O Manowar and others are underway.