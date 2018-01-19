Kevin Swint, a tech executive whose past roles include heading up the movie group at Apple iTunes, has joined Disney to lead the media company’s much-ballyhooed, Netflix-rivaling streaming service, Deadline has confirmed.

A veteran exec at Samsung, Walmart and Apple, Swint will be senior VP and GM of the still-unnamed service, reporting to Michael Paull, who left Amazon for BAMTech last year.

The streaming service got a major push in 2017, as Disney CEO Bob Iger finally articulated the plans to launch first a stand-alone ESPN service this year and then a non-sports OTT in 2019. While its exact shape and strategy is still coming into focus, it will benefit from the company’s larger moves of late, gradually pulling content off Netflix and announcing a bold move to acquire most of the assets of 21st Century Fox.

While regulatory review of the $52.4B Fox acquisition will take up to 18 months, Disney has cautioned, existing brands already in the fold such as Marvel and Lucasfilm will propel the new streaming service with library and new originals.

During his career, Swint has helped Walmart start a music service and spearheaded Milk Video and Milk Music for Samsung. Both of the Samsung services have since shuttered.

Variety first reported the hire.