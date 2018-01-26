Disney Channels Worldwide has promoted Jennifer Rogers Doyle to the newly created role of SVP Brand Development and Integrated Planning.

In her expanded role, Rogers Doyle will be charged with Integrated Planning and the development of cross-department marketing strategies for Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney XD series, movies and programming events. She’ll continue to strengthen franchise opportunities for branded properties and partner with the creative teams on ancillary content such as the popular short-form animated series Descendants Wicked World, to sustain Disney Channels franchises and franchise business development.

Rogers Doyle will jointly report to Sean Cocchia, EVP Business Operations and General Manager, Disney Channels Worldwide, who made the announcement, and to John Rood, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Rogers Doyle joined Disney Channels in 2004 and served as Vice President, Franchise Management since 2005.

“From the early days of ‘Hannah Montana,’ ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ to ‘Descendants’ and ‘Vampirina,’ Jennifer’s vision, acumen and leadership helped to drive our franchise planning, opportunities and partnerships,” said Cocchia. “She is the consummate partner to the best TV and Consumer Products teams in the kids business, and has helped bring our characters, songs and stories into the lives of millions of kids and families around the world.”

Rood said, “We’re fortunate to bring Jennifer’s thinking into our marketing department as we grow our ways to introduce our stories and characters to kids. Her entrepreneurial mindset, her results-oriented planning and ever-present eye on the Disney brand has merged perfectly with the Marketing teams. Our goal is to constantly surprise and delight our audiences in the new ways we introduce our stories and characters, Jennifer has helped to strengthen that mission.”