Disney-ABC Television Group has hired Martin Keely to be its top digital exec, serving as executive vice president, product and technology.

Reporting to president of business operations Bruce Rosenblum, Keely will oversee all aspects of the TV group’s digital media strategy and products across non-linear and emerging platforms. That will put him in a crucial role as the company charts its digital course with (pending regulatory approval) a host of 21st Century Fox assets added to the mix. Keely will be charged with defining and executing plans to effectively monetize both new and existing short-form and long-form content and distribution across multiple screens and platforms.

Keely previously served as head of operations for Activision Blizzard’s Major League Gaming, where he built and ran the company’s esports media networks. Before that, he served as general manager at Fullscreen Media, a global leader in social entertainment and spent 14 years at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, now a unit of Disney.

“Martin has a proven track record of building and operating profitable digital businesses, directing creative and technical teams and strategically growing partnerships,” Rosenblum said. “His mission at Disney|ABC will be to more precisely define and execute plans to monetize both new and existing content, as well as to harness the power of our strong portfolio into a more unified and holistic consumer experience.”

Keely will help refine the digital strategy for the overall segment, including the evolution of current product offerings and revenue strategies. Digital competition was cited by Disney CEO Bob Iger as a key motivation for the Fox deal.

More nitty-gritty aspects — managing the digital backbone and infrastructure, for example — will also be part of Keely’s brief.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the great team at Disney-ABC, especially given their long history of digital innovation and incredibly strong brands,” Keely said. “There is an unprecedented opportunity for creating new product experiences and driving revenue growth in digital video. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and relationships to further innovate and evolve the business.”