“Raise your joints!” After being shut down by the DEA, Ruth (Kathy Bates) and her cannabis cohorts are back in business.

Netflix has released the trailer for Part 2 of Disjointed, the irreverent workplace comedy that returns January 12 on the internet TV network.

From Emmy winning creators Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum, Disjointed is a modern twist on the American Dream, a story of the highs, the lows, and half-baked drama of a family-run marijuana dispensary. Bates stars as Ruth, a lifelong advocate for legalization whose dreams are finally realized when she becomes the owner of a cannabis dispensary in LA.

In part 2, Ruth and her team, which includes three budtenders, her twenty-something son and deeply troubled security guard, are back in business and celebrating this new chapter in their lives as they navigate through new milestones and misadventures at Ruth’s Alternative Caring. Disjointed also stars Chris Redd, Nicole Sullivan, Tone Bell, Betsy Sodaro, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Aaron Moten.

Check out the trailer above.