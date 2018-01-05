Stephen Colbert gobbled up delicious details from Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book that is now dropping on Friday after Donald Trump’s lawyers tried to block its release days later.

“This book is loaded with the dish,” the Late Show host enthused, paying particular attention to Trump and First Lady Melania’s “bedroom habits.”

Turns out, Colbert said, citing the book, they have separate bedrooms and are the first First Couple to do so since John and Jackie Kennedy.

“Meaning Donald Trump has had just as much sex as JFK has had, in the past year,” Colbert said.

His Ed Sullivan Theater audience giggled and groaned.

But if you are concerned the president might have a mistress, the book reports that, every night, unless Trump was having his 6:30 PM dinner with Steve Bannon, he was in bed by that time – with a cheeseburger,” Colbert said.

“I’m going to hope eating it?” Colbert said, using sound effects, eliciting groans.