Bravo has given a two season, straight-to-series order to true-crime scripted anthology series, Dirty John, from Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. Season 1 tells the story of how a romance with the charismatic John Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial, manipulation, and ultimately, survival – with horrific consequences for an entire family. Season two will be a different and self-contained story, with details to come at a later date.

Cunningham will executive produce with Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Oxygen

Additionally, Oxygen Media has ordered a companion docuseries investigating the real life Dirty John through the eyes of those he deceived. The project will be produced by Herzog & Co and Los Angeles Times Studios with Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen serving as executive producers, respectively.

Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, who oversees both nets, called the Dirty John story “uniquely fit for both the Bravo & Oxygen brands.”

“For the Bravo audience, it’s a chillingly relatable story of love, manipulation and survival that dovetails nicely with our other original scripted series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Imposters,” she said. “For Oxygen, it joins a roster of exclusive access, high-stakes premium content that the network is becoming known for among true crime enthusiasts.”

True crime anthology Dirty John marks a departure for Bravo following the network’s comedic first scripted efforts, Girlfriends’ Guide and Imposters.

Cunningham made her mark on ABC’s Desperate Housewives, which she joined after the pilot, rising through the ranks to executive producer and one of the dramedy’s key writers.

Cunningham is with WME, who also reps Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. Goffard is repped by ICM Partners.