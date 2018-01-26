Talent exec and event producer Patrick Menton has been named Vice President of Talent & Production for dick clark productions.

dick clark productions

In his new role, Menton will oversee talent logistics and continue to further develop relationships with key talent management and record labels for the company’s roster of shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and other properties.

Menton will report to dick clark productions’ COO & CFO, Amy Thurlow and EVP of Programming & Development, Mark Bracco and will also work closely with Head of Talent, Mark Shimmel.

Prior to joining dcp, Menton freelanced in talent management on the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, The X Factor, Fashion Rocks and helped produce the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.