No surprise here, but it’s official. Dice, the Andrew Dice Clay semi-autobiographical series, is not returning for a third season.

Showtime CEO David Nevins told reporters at TCA earlier this month that the series, which was plagued by low ratings, would not be coming back and now the premium cabler has confirmed.

The series, produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, dug deep into the many facets of Andrew Dice Clay – beyond the character who once sold out Madison Square Garden – as the unemployed comic struggles in the Vegas suburbs to be a loving father, a devoted boyfriend and a professional gambler who is stuck dealing with the effects of his outrageous brand of fame.

Created by Scot Armstrong (Old School, The Hangover Part II), Dice also starred Kevin Corrigan.

The cancellation confirmation came shortly after Showtime renewed Lena Waithe-created The Chi drama series for a second season.

Clay has booked a brief standup tour next month that includes three dates in the Los Angeles area.