As Dylan Farrow’s sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen resurface, one of his most notable collaborators, Diane Keaton has come to his defense.

The Academy Award-winning Annie Hall actress took to Twitter saying, “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

She added the video of the aforementioned segment of Steve Kroft interviewing Allen in 1992 as he defended himself against Mia Farrow’s accusations that he molested Dylan Farrow, who was at the time seven years old.

Keaton’s defense of Allen comes during of the #Me Too and Time’s Up era and shortly after Dylan Farrow did her first TV interview in regards to the accusations. Farrow has since been in the spotlight, calling out actors like Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake for working with Allen, saying they should “acknowledge their complicity” in perpetuating Hollywood’s “culture of silence.” Keaton tweet also comes after Alec Baldwin also took to Twitter to defend Allen, comparing Farrow to a character from To Kill A Mockingbird and saying that she “shamed” people to believe her story.