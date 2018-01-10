The Directors Guild has put the TV nominees for its 70th annual DGA Awards into action, with a mix of new and veteran shows vying for the top honors. The guild also unveiled its commercial and documentary nominations. Read the list below.

HBO

The marquee Dramatic Series award will be a battle among the helmer(s) of episodes of Netflix’s Stranger Things (the Duffer Brothers) and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (Reed Morano), along with three separate noms for episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones (Jeremy Podeswa, Matt Shakman, Alan Taylor). The Comedy Series noms are for Netflix’s Master of None (one each for Aziz Ansari and Melina Matsoukas), HBO’s Silicon Valley (Mike judge) and Veep (Beth McCarthy-Miller) and Amazon freshman The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amy Sherman-Palladino).

It’s a good year for women in the top categories, as they took three of the five comedy slots and one — Morano’s first DGA nom — for Dramatic Series. Shakman, Sherman-Palladino Ansari and Matsoukas also picked up their first nominations from the guild.

There also are three first-timers vying in the Made for TV and Miniseries category:

Scott Frank (Netflix’s Godless), Kyra Sedgwick (Lifetime’s Story of a Girl) and Oscar nominee Jean-Marc Vallee (HBO’s Big Little Lies). They will face off against two-time nominee George C. Wolfe for HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and Barry Levinson (HBO’s The Wizard of Lies), who scooped his 12th DGA nom.

DGA

“Directors are driving the push to more distinctive television, eye-catching commercials and powerful documentaries,” DGA President Thomas Schlamme said. “From 30-second spots to multi-hour mini-series, the nominees across these nine categories are leading that charge. We are proud to honor the tremendous range of excellence found in the projects nominated today. Congratulations to all of the nominees.”

As previously announced, TV and feature helmer Michael Apted will receive the DGA Honorary Life Member Award, and Dwight Williams and Jim Tanker are set for the guild’s Service Awards.

The 70th annual trophy show is set for February 3 at the Beverly Hilton, hosted by Judd Apatow.

The DGA will raise the curtain on its film nominees Thursday. In the meantime, here are the television nominees for the 2018 DGA Awards:

TELEVISION

DRAMATIC SERIES

THE DUFFER BROTHERS

Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

(Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale

• First Assistant Director: Richard Denault

• Second Assistant Director: John R. Bonaccorse

• Second Second Assistant Directors: David Champion, Robert S. Hoffman

• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Clayton Thompson, Tyler Smith

This is Mr. Matt Duffer’s and Mr. Ross Duffer’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers.”

REED MORANO

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”

(Hulu)

Ms. Morano’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Joe Boccia

This is Ms. Morano’s first DGA Award nomination.

JEREMY PODESWA

Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf”

(HBO)

This is Mr. Podeswa’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category in 2010 for The Pacific, “Home.”

MATT SHAKMAN

Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War”

(HBO)

This is Mr. Shakman’s first DGA Award nomination.

ALAN TAYLOR

Game of Thrones, “Beyond the Wall”

(HBO)

Mr. Taylor’s Directorial Team:

• First Assistant Director: Toby Ford

This is Mr. Taylor’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2008 for Mad Men, “The Mountain King.” He won the DGA Award in this category in 2007 for his Mad Men pilot “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

COMEDY SERIES

AZIZ ANSARI

Master of None, “The Thief”

(Netflix)

Mr. Ansari’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik

• First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

• Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett

This is Mr. Ansari’s first DGA Award nomination.

MIKE JUDGE

Silicon Valley, “Server Error”

(HBO)

Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

• First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea

• Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner Wang

• Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

• Additional Second Assistant Director: Gordon Freeman

This is Mr. Judge’s fourth DGA Award nomination – all in this category for episodes of Silicon Valley. He was previously nominated in 2016 for “Founder Friendly,” in 2015 for “Binding Arbitration” and in 2014 for “Minimum Viable Product.”

MELINA MATSOUKAS

Master of None, “Thanksgiving”

(Netflix)

Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik

• First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

• Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett

• Second Second Assistant Director: Dustin Bewley

• Location Manager: Julie Sage

This is Ms. Matsoukas’s first DGA Award nomination.

BETH MCCARTHY MILLER

Veep, “Chicklet”

(HBO)

Ms. McCarthy Miller’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

• First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

• Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

• Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

• Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

This is Ms. McCarthy-Miller’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2013 for the 30 Rock episode “Hogcock!/Last Lunch.” She was also nominated that year, together with Rob Ashford, in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category for The Sound of Music Live! She was previously nominated in the Comedy Series category for 30 Rock episodes “Live from Studio 6H” in 2012, “Live Show” in 2010, “The Reunion Episode #304” in 2008 and “Somebody to Love” in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the “Val Kilmer and U2” episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in that category for Saturday Night Live episodes “Christopher Walken and The Foo Fighters” in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. She was also nominated in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Adele Live in New York City.

AMY SHERMAN PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

(Amazon)

Ms. Sherman Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Frank Covino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Soren Miltich

Second Second Assistant Director: Kyle Burstein

Location Manager: Michael Buonanno

This is Ms. Sherman Palladino’s first DGA Award nomination.

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI SERIES

SCOTT FRANK

Godless

(Netflix)

Mr. Frank’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Alton Walpole, Michael Malone

• First Assistant Directors: Aldric La’auli Porter, Eric Henriquez

• Second Assistant Directors: Eric Glasser, Kevin O’Neil

• Second Second Assistant Directors: Jai James, C.J. Neels, Ronan O’Connor

• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kathryn Olguin, Jessica Richey, Joe Bufalino

This is Mr. Frank’s first DGA Award nomination.

BARRY LEVINSON

The Wizard of Lies

(HBO)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Amy Herman, Joseph E. Iberti

• First Assistant Director: Michele Ziegler

• Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan

• Second Second Assistant Director: Jakub Porembski

• Location Manager: Andrew D. Cooke

This is Mr. Levinson’s sixth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2010 for You Don’t Know Jack. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 1988 for Rain Man, and was previously nominated in that category in 1990 for Avalon and in 1991 for Bugsy. He was also nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 1993 for his Homicide: Life on the Street episode “Gone for Goode.”

KYRA SEDGWICK

Story of a Girl

(Lifetime)

This is Ms. Sedgwick’s first DGA Award nomination.

JEAN MARC VALLÉE

Big Little Lies

(HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Barbara A. Hall, G.D. Fienberg

• First Assistant Director: David Ticotin

• Second Assistant Director: Christine Danahy

• Second Second Assistant Director: Bob Riley

• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Bryan Landrine, Rob Burgess, Allison Rushton, Mallory Squeo

This is Mr. Vallée’s first DGA Award nomination.

GEORGE C. WOLFE

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

(HBO)

Mr. Wolfe’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Kathryn Dean, Patricia Doherty Hess

• First Assistant Director: Chris Surgent

• Second Assistant Director: Takahide Kawakami

• Second Second Assistant Director: Kevin Breen

This is Mr. Wolfe’s second DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini Series in 2005 for Lackawanna Blues (in a tie with Joseph Sargent for Warm Springs).

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

ANDRE ALLEN

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “#2061”

(TBS)

Mr. Allen’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Pat King

• Stage Manager: Laura Mack

This is Mr. Allen’s first DGA Award nomination.

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time with Bill Maher, “#1527”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

• Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

This is Mr. Casey’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Real Time with Bill Maher, “Show #1437,” “Show #1334” and “Show #1226.”

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Joe Biden/Elton John”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

• Stage Manager: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib, Susan Schroer

This is Mr. Hoskinson’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2016 for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179” and in 2015, 2013 and 2007 for The Colbert Report episodes “11040, “ “10004” and “3052.”

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

• Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

This is Mr. King’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” in 2016, and for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Justin Timberlake” in 2013. Mr. King also won the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, “Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato.”

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “French Elections”

(HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

• Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Susan Schroer

This is Mr. Pennolino’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. He is also nominated this year in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin

(Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Sara Niimi

• Stage Manager: Rob Sellers

This is Mr. Lathan’s first DGA Award nomination.

LINDA MENDOZA

Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman

(PBS)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Dora Mendoza, Kelly Hernacki

• Stage Managers: Arthur Lewis, Mark McKenna, Lou Moore

This is Ms. Mendoza’s third DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House. She was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2010 for Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in Performance at The White House.

PAUL PENNOLINO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

(TBS)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Mike Walker, Libby Minarek, Jonathan Harris

• Stage Managers: Laura Mack, April Smith, Kenyon Noble

This is Mr. Pennolino’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. He is also nominated this year in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “French Elections.”

AMY SCHUMER

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

(Netflix)

This is Ms. Schumer’s second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category in 2015 for Inside Amy Schumer, “12 Angry Men” with Director Ryan McFaul

GLENN WEISS

The 89th Annual Academy Awards

(ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito

• Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

This is Mr. Weiss’s fourteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2013, 2014 and 2016 for the 67th, 68th and 70th Annual Tony Awards and in the Musical Variety category in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 for the 61st, 64th, 65th, and 66th Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008 for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. Additionally, Mr. Weiss was nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series, together with Rob Ashford, for Peter Pan Live!

REALITY PROGRAMS

HISHAM ABED

Encore!, “Pilot”

(ABC)

This is Mr. Abed’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for The Hills.

JOHN GONZALEZ

Live PD, “Episode 50”

(A&E)

Mr. Gonzalez’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Janine Devito

• Stage Manager: Jeff Buda

This is Mr. Gonzalez’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Live PD.

BRIAN SMITH

MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”

(FOX)

Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Anna Moulaison

• Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess

This is Mr. Smith’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for MasterChef in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 – and in 2016 for S.T.R.O.N.G.

ADAM VETRI

Dare to Live, “Chainsmokers”

(MTV)

Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Ian Blankenship

This is Mr. Vetri’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2014, and won in 2015, for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.

KENT WEED

Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge, “Season Premiere”

(NBC)

Mr. Weed’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Director: Ben Simms

• Stage Manager: Dave Massey

This is Mr. Weed’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2008 for I Survived a Japanese Game Show.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

NIKI CARO

Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”

(Netflix)

This is Ms. Caro’s first DGA Award nomination.

BENJAMIN LEHMANN

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

(HBO)

Mr. Lehmann’s Directorial Team:

• Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Frank Campagna

• Stage Managers: Anne Marie Dentici Gammon, Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson

• Location Managers: Steven Carbajal, Jillian Stricker

This is Mr. Lehmann’s first DGA Award nomination.

LILY MARIYE

Just Add Magic, “Just Add Meddling”

(Amazon)

Ms. Mariye’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Pixie Wespiser

• First Assistant Director: Gregory Guzik

• Second Assistant Director: Darrell Woodard

• Second Second Assistant Director: Tara Nicole Tjahjadi

This is Ms. Mariye’s first DGA Award nomination.

ALISON McDONALD

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life

(Amazon)

Ms. McDonald’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King

• First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato

• Second Assistant Director: David Berke

• Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

This is Ms. McDonald’s first DGA Award nomination.

MATTHEW O’NEILL AND THALIA SODI

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey

(HBO)

This is Mr. O’Neill’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Ms. Sodi’s first DGA Award nomination.

COMMERCIALS

MARTIN de THURAH

(Epoch Films)

Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

• First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Machines, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

• First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Mad World, WealthSimple – WealthSimple In House

• First Assistant Director: Jey Wada

• Second Assistant Director: Curtis Smith

This is Mr. de Thurah’s second DGA Award nomination. He previously won in this category in 2013 for The Man Who Couldn’t Slow Down (Hennessy VS) and Human Race (Acura MDX 2014).

ALMA HAR’EL

(Epoch Films)

Love Without Bias, P&G – Wieden + Kennedy

• First Assistant Director: George Miles Johnstone

This is Ms. Har’el’s first DGA Award nomination.

HOFFMAN/METOYER

(MJZ)

Anthem, KitchenAid – DigitasLBi

• Second Assistant Director: Frankie Pagnotta

• Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Ross

Go Further, Ford – GTB

• First Assistant Director: David Webb

• Second Assistant Director: David Marnell

• Second Second Assistant Director: Jeff Tavani

This is the first DGA nomination for Mr. Will Hoffman and Mr. Julius Metoyer.

MILES JAY

(SMUGGLER)

Alive, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones – Grey

• First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses

Calling JohnMalkovich.com, Squarespace – John X Hannes

Who is JohnMalkovich.com?, Squarespace – John X Hannes

This is Mr. Jay’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2015 for It Can Wait (ESPN).

ISAIAH SERET

(Biscuit Filmworks)

Growing Up, Samsung Galaxy – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

• First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell

• Second Assistant Director: Ben Randolph

• Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera

I Love You, Samsung Great – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

• First Assistant Director: Brian Stevens

• Second Assistant Director: Steve Bagnara

Never Too Composed, Kohler – DDB Chicago

• First Assistant Director: Eric Topp

• Second Assistant Director: Rob Nia

This is Mr. Seret’s first DGA Award nomination.

DOCUMENTARY

KEN BURNS & LYNN NOVICK

The Vietnam War

(PBS)

This is Mr. Burns’ and Ms. Novick’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this category in 2007 for The War.

BRYAN FOGEL

Icarus

(Netflix)

This is Mr. Fogel’s first DGA Award nomination.

MATTHEW HEINEMAN

City of Ghosts

(Amazon Studios)

This is Mr. Heineman’s second DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 2015 for Cartel Land

STEVE JAMES

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

(PBS)

This is Mr. James’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 1994 for Hoop Dreams, and was also nominated in this category in 2008 and 2011 for At The Death House Door and Frontline: The Interrupters.

ERROL MORRIS

Wormwood

(Netflix)

Mr. Morris’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Caroline Baron

• Assistant Unit Production Manager: Sean Fogel

• Stage Managers: Kamen Velkovsky, Keith Marlin

• Location Manager: David Velasco

This is Mr. Morris’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He was nominated in this category in 1999 for Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred Leuchter, Jr. and in 2003 for The Fog of War, and was also nominated in the Commercials category in 2003.