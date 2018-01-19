For the third weekend in a row, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is expected to slot No. 1 in its fifth go-round at the box office with $15M-$16M as wide entries 12 Strong from Alcon/Black Label Media/Warner Bros. and Den of Thieves from STXfilms and Diamond Film Productions hit the marquee.

STXfilms

Den of Thieves drew a solid $950K last night in its Thursday night shows and will play at 2,432 locations with an eye at a three-day in the high single digits. Den of Thieves, directed by Christian Gudegast and starring Gerard Butler is a bank heist film about an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and California’s most successful bank robbery crew as the latter plans a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank. Last night’s ticket sales were more than twice of Jamie Foxx’s Sleepless and ahead of The Commuter ($700K) and American Assassin ($915K). The last two movies opened respectively to $13.7M and $14.8M. Den of Thieves was fully financed by Diamond Film for $30M and the pic reps a distribution deal for STXfilms. The P&A will be backstopped by Diamond Film.

Warner Bros. Pictures

12 Strong from producer Jerry Bruckheimer earned $900K, which is sync with such war pic comps as Hacksaw Ridge ($750,000 Thurs, $15.2 FSS) and Michael Bay’s 13 Hours ($925,000 Thurs, $19.2m FSSM). The movie based on Doug Stanton’s book Horse Soldiers about the first Special Forces team deployed too Afghanistan after 9/11 is expected to bring in $15M. Critics are pretty hard on Den of Thieves, as well as the other older male choice offering 12 Strong with respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 36% and 54% Rotten. Black Label Media is the lead financier on this mid $30M-budgeted post 9/11 war pic with Alcon handling P&A through their distribution deal with Warner Bros.

Yesterday Jumanji came in second with $1.57M behind 20th Century Fox/DreamWorks/Participant’s The Post which made $1.7M. But, of course, it’s the matinees which is expected to ride Jumanji to a No. 1 take. The Jake Kasdan-directed movie has already grossed close to $297M and many believe it will end its run with close to $360M. That will make Jumanji the third-highest grossing film ever for Sony stateside after Spider-Man ($403.7M) and Spider-Man 2 ($373.6M) — a huge win for the Tom Rothman administration at Sony (worldwide, the Dwayne Johnson-Jack Black-Kevin Hart-Karen Gillan pic is at $700M).

The Post is expected to ease 45% in its second wide weekend with an estimated $10.6M per industry calculations. The current running cume for the Steven Spielberg-directed pic is $33M.

Lionsgate/StudioCanal’s The Commuter currently with a first week of $19M will be down 50% to 55% for a second weekend in the $6M range.

Paddington 2 from Warner Bros./StudioCanal will be down 40% to 45% in weekend 2 which will also be in the same range as Commuter.

Screen Gems/Sony’s Proud Mary is not expected to keep on rolling with a projected 60% tumble in her second weekend with close to $4M.