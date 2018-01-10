Fox Networks Group has unveiled the first-look at its global espionage thriller Deep State, starring Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’s Mark Strong. The show, which is the company’s first regional scripted commission for Europe and Africa, sees Strong play an ex-spy, whose past comes back to haunt him.

The trailer shows Strong, who has also starred in Zero Dark Thirty and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, in the middle of a covert intelligence war and immersed in a widespread conspiracy to profit from the spread of chaos in the Middle East. The action packed trailer sees Strong’s Max Easton torturing a man – “I’m going to pull out your fingernails and I’m not one of those boys who enjoys this” – as he looks to avenge the death of his old friend George White, played by The Night Manager’s Alistair Petrie.

The drama, which is produced by Red Arrow’s Endor Productions, launches on 5 April.

Jeff Ford, SVP, Content Development and Sara Johnson, VP, Scripted Drama, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Deep State to our schedules. As FNG’s first regionally scripted commission, Deep State is built on our Hollywood heritage and we’re so proud of what we’ve created alongside the talented team at Endor Productions. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the show and only hope they love it as much as we do.”

Executive Producer Hilary Bevan Jones added: “Deep State is an exhilarating and emotional thriller underscored by an intensely topical and relevant subject matter and we’re excited to unveil the first trailer and new images in anticipation of the series launch in the spring. I couldn’t be more excited to share Deep State with Fox’s viewers in the UK.”