Hey John, your mom is here. Debra Winger has signed for a series-regular role on Season 2 of Amazon Prime’s quirky genre-bending spy dramedy Patriot.

The three-time Oscar nominee will play Bernice Tavner, mother of lead John Tavner (Michael Dorman), the melancholy intelligence officer who works out his issues by writing folk songs. Bernice is a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, though her son’s worsening mental state requires the close care of a mother.

Amazon

In Season 2, John works to salvage a deteriorating covert mission in order to rescue his brother Edward (Michael Chernus). Their father Tom (Terry O’Quinn) orders a failsafe: to assassinate the pro-nuclear Iranian presidential candidate in a heavily guarded Paris compound. Meanwhile, too many people have come to know too much: John’s team of allies has grown, but so has his field of adversaries, and his efforts to navigate these forces come with a heavy cost. Allegiances are tested as Agathe (Aliette Opheim) turns her attention to a more ambitious target. And John is not alone in the crosshairs anymore.

Winger earned a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for her role opposite Richard Gere in 1982’s An Officer and a Gentleman and followed suit the next year for Terms of Endearment. A decade later, she again was Oscar-nommed for her lead role in Shadowlands. She’s also a four-time Golden Globes nominee and was up for an Emmy for 2005’s Dawn Anna. Repped by Gersh, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose, Winger co-stars on Netflix comedy series The Ranch.

Created, written and directed by Steven Conrad, Patriot is set to return for Season 2 this year on Amazon Prime. Conrad also exec produces alongside James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra, Charles Gogolak and Gil Bellows.