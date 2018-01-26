Bleecker Street has acquired North American distribution rights to Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, which had its world premiere last weekend at the Sundance Film Festival. Bron Studios and Topic Studios were behind the film, which Anne Harrison, Linda Reisman and Anne Rosellini produced.

Based on Peter Rock’s novel My Abandonment, the pic revolves around Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter, Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), who have lived off the grid for years in the forests near Portland, OR. When their idyllic life is shattered, both are put into social services. After clashing with their new surroundings, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland.

Granik and Rosellini penned the script.

Granik was at Sundance in 2010 with Winter’s Bone, which became the breakout movie for its star Jennifer Lawrence, and in 2004 with Down to the Bone, which won the U.S. Dramatic directing award.