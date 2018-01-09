Fifteen years ago, Debmar-Mercury founders Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein launched the company by teaming up to sell episodes of Comedy Central’s South Park to TV stations around the country. Now the two are taking in another adult animated comedy series, BoJack Horseman, in an outside-the-box syndication deal. Debmar-Mercury has teamed with Michael Eisner’s company The Tornante Company to offer off-Netflix episodes of BoJack Horseman to basic cable. This is believed to be the first such deal for an original Netflix series to get a second window on U.S. cable networks.

“In an era when addictive, laugh-out-loud comedies are in short supply, BoJack Horseman delivers what cable networks have been missing,” Marcus and Bernstein, Co-Presidents of Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury, said. “Not only do we love the show but we think this horse-man can finally buck the trend in comedy, providing a strong alternative to conventional sitcoms.”

BoJack Horseman recently released its fourth season on Netflix and has been renewed for a fifth. The offbeat show, Netflix’s first animated adult comedy series, revolves around the most beloved sitcom horse of the ‘90s – 20 years later. BoJack Horseman, voiced by Will Arnett, was the star of the hit TV show Horsin’ Around but today he’s washed up, living in a Hollywood bachelor pad, and complaining about everything. Set in a Los Angeles in which humans and anthropomorphic animal-people co-exist, BoJack Horseman is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next.

“I’m very proud of BoJack Horseman. Who knew a washed up sitcom star, who happens to be a horse, would drive the best reviews of any television show or movie in which I have been involved in my career?” Eisner said, “This business is all about who you work with creatively. Thank goodness Raphael Bob-Waksberg walked through my door.”

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series also stars Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul. Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright serve as Executive Producers along with Arnett and Paul.