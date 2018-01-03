Cinema’s bullet-happy vigilante is back and spraying ammo faster than ever in Death Wish, Eli Roth’s re-charge of the 1974 genre classic. In this second official trailer of the upcoming MGM action-thriller, Bruce Willis brings his trigger finger and trademark smirk to the role of a surgeon who seeks vengeance after his wife and daughter are attacked in their suburban home.

Advised by a cop to have faith, Willis’ Dr. Paul Kersey snaps back, “How’d faith work out for them?,” which could be the genre manifesto.

The logline: Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.

Also starring is Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise, with a screenplay by Joe Carnahan, based on the 1974 film by Wendell Mayes from the novel by Brian Garfield. Roger Birnbaum produces, with Stephen J. Eads as associate producer and Ilona Herzberg as executive producer.

MGM will release Death Wish nationwide on March 2, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above, and here is the film’s new poster: