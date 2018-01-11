20th Century Fox has moved the dates for three of its upcoming stand-alone movies based on Marvel’s X-Men franchise. The moves come after Gore Verbinksi pulled out of directing Gambit, the Channing Tatum-starring pic. No new director is set yet, and now it moves off its February 14, 2019 release date to June 7, 2019.

Deadpool 2, meanwhile, is moving into May, with its release date changing from June 1, 2018 to May 18, positioning itself ahead of the tentpole-rich Memorial Day weekend rather than after it.

Fox also said today that The New Mutants moves from April 13 of this year to February 22, 2019, nearer to where Gambit had been set.

