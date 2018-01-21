The Deadline Studio presented by Hyundai is again on Main Street in Park City, opening its doors to the most riveting and groundbreaking filmmakers at the Sundance Film Festival 2018. Talent stopping by the Deadline Studio for portraits and video interviews on Day 2 included Elle Fanning (I Think We’re Alone Now), Idris Elba (Yardie), Carey Mulligan (Wildlife), Luke Wilson (Arizona), and many more.

