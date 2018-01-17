First-time filmmaker Cathy Yan’s time in China as a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has led to Dead Pigs, which is set to play in the Sundance Film Festival’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition section.

The film, set between Shanghai and the provincial town of Jiaxing and with a cast including Vivian Wn, Zazie Beetz and David Rysdahl, has its world premiere Friday at the Prospector Square Theatre in Park City. CAA is repping U.S. sales and Media Asia has international.

Written and directed by Yan, Dead Pigs centers on five people: a down-on-his-luck pig farmer looking to repay his debt, a feisty house owner defending her property, a busboy hiding his real job from his father, a rich girl finding her independence, and an expat seeking the Chinese Dream. Their stories intersect over the course of a few weeks as officials try to figure out why a stream of pig carcasses are floating into Shanghai — the nation’s past and future on a collision course. Mason Lee, Haoyu Yang and Meng Li co-star in the Seesaw Entertainment production.

The Sundance Film Festival opens tomorrow and runs through January 28.

Check out the exclusive clip above.