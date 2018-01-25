The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with the drama performer pre-nominations for its 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. NBC’s Days of Our Lives leads the field with 20 mentions among the half-dozen categories, followed by ABC’s General Hospital (17( and CBS’ The Young and the Restless (15). Check out the full list below.

“We are excited to officially launch the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards with this list of extremely talented actors and actresses,” said David Michaels, SVP and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards. “Our 45th Anniversary show promises to be a star-studded gala filled with lots of surprises.”

NATAS determines its pre-noms from online ballots containing all entrants in each of four performer categories — Lead Actor and Actress and Supporting Actor and Actress — was sent to all registered, eligible peer judges. The ballot contained a randomized order of performers in each category, regardless of their show affiliation. Judges were required to view clips online containing the work of each performer entry before selecting their top 10 performer choices in each category. There are 11 Lead Actress pre-noms because of a tie.

The final nominations will be revealed March 21 live on The Talk, and the winners will be announced during the April 29 ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Here are the pre-nominees for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Melissa Claire Egan, as Chelsea Newman
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Judi Evans, as Adrienne Kiriakis/Bonnie Lockhart
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Mary Beth Evans, as Kayla Johnson
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital, ABC

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Kelly Monaco, as Sam McCall
General Hospital, ABC

Gina Tognoni, as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital, ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital, ABC

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Galen Gering, as Rafe Hernandez
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black
Days of Our Lives, NBC

John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital, ABC

Stephen Nichols, as Steve “Patch” Johnson
Days of Our Lives, NBC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Nadia Bjorlin, as Chloe Lane
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Eileen Davidson, as Susan Banks/Kristen DiMera/Sister Mary Moira
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Susan Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Lisa LoCicero, as Olivia Falconeri
General Hospital, ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Arianne Zucker, as Nicole Walker
Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks, as Wyatt Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Steve Burton, as Jason Morgan/Patient 6
General Hospital, ABC

Chad Duell, as Michael Corinthos
General Hospital, ABC

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital, ABC

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital, ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Baldwin
The Young and the Restless, CBS

James Patrick Stuart, as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital, ABC

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital, ABC

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Courtney Grosbeck, as Coco Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital, ABC

Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital, ABC

Paige Searcy, as Jade Michaels
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Lexie Stevenson, as Mattie Ashby
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Pierson Fode, as Thomas Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Noah Alexander Gerry, as Charlie Ashby
The Young and the Restless, CBS

James Lastovic, as Joey Johnson
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives, NBC

Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero
General Hospital, ABC

Anthony Turpel, as Ridge Forrester Jr “RJ”
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital, ABC