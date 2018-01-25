The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with the drama performer pre-nominations for its 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. NBC’s Days of Our Lives leads the field with 20 mentions among the half-dozen categories, followed by ABC’s General Hospital (17( and CBS’ The Young and the Restless (15). Check out the full list below.
“We are excited to officially launch the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards with this list of extremely talented actors and actresses,” said David Michaels, SVP and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards. “Our 45th Anniversary show promises to be a star-studded gala filled with lots of surprises.”
NATAS determines its pre-noms from online ballots containing all entrants in each of four performer categories — Lead Actor and Actress and Supporting Actor and Actress — was sent to all registered, eligible peer judges. The ballot contained a randomized order of performers in each category, regardless of their show affiliation. Judges were required to view clips online containing the work of each performer entry before selecting their top 10 performer choices in each category. There are 11 Lead Actress pre-noms because of a tie.
The final nominations will be revealed March 21 live on The Talk, and the winners will be announced during the April 29 ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Here are the pre-nominees for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Melissa Claire Egan, as Chelsea Newman
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Judi Evans, as Adrienne Kiriakis/Bonnie Lockhart
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Mary Beth Evans, as Kayla Johnson
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital, ABC
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Kelly Monaco, as Sam McCall
General Hospital, ABC
Gina Tognoni, as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital, ABC
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital, ABC
Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Galen Gering, as Rafe Hernandez
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black
Days of Our Lives, NBC
John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital, ABC
Stephen Nichols, as Steve “Patch” Johnson
Days of Our Lives, NBC
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Nadia Bjorlin, as Chloe Lane
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Eileen Davidson, as Susan Banks/Kristen DiMera/Sister Mary Moira
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Susan Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Lisa LoCicero, as Olivia Falconeri
General Hospital, ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Arianne Zucker, as Nicole Walker
Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks, as Wyatt Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Steve Burton, as Jason Morgan/Patient 6
General Hospital, ABC
Chad Duell, as Michael Corinthos
General Hospital, ABC
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital, ABC
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital, ABC
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Baldwin
The Young and the Restless, CBS
James Patrick Stuart, as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital, ABC
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital, ABC
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Courtney Grosbeck, as Coco Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital, ABC
Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital, ABC
Paige Searcy, as Jade Michaels
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Lexie Stevenson, as Mattie Ashby
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Pierson Fode, as Thomas Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Noah Alexander Gerry, as Charlie Ashby
The Young and the Restless, CBS
James Lastovic, as Joey Johnson
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero
General Hospital, ABC
Anthony Turpel, as Ridge Forrester Jr “RJ”
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital, ABC