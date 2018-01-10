David Shore, whose adaptation of an award-winning South Korean format became the breakout new series of the season, ABC’s The Good Doctor, has teamed with Paramount Network to develop Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series.

The deal with Sony Pictures TV, where Shore is under an overall deal, includes three scripts. The studio and Shore will be opening a writers room shortly to work on the scripts which will be in consideration for a straight-to-series order at the network.

Accused is an anthology series in which each stand-alone episode follows a different character as they make their way to court to hear whether they’ve been found guilty of a crime. As we approach the verdict, their backstories, personal journeys, and the events that led up to them being accused of the crime play out and leave the viewers questioning whether each of the people is really guilty or not.

House creator David Shore and Erin Gunn are executive producing through Shore’s Shore Z Prods. Also executive producing are Greg Lipstone and Nina Lederman of All3Media America whose sister company, All3Media International, represents the U.K. format.

Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One and ran for two seasons. The first season won International Emmys for best drama series and best actor, Chris Eccleston. Season 2 (you can watch a trailer below) won an International Emmy award for best actor, Sean Bean, and BAFTA TV Award for best supporting actress, Olivia Colman.

Paramount Network launches January 18, 2018. Replacing Spike TV, it has been designated to become the leading scripted brand for the revamped Viacom cable group.