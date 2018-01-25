Casting is complete for director George C. Wolfe‘s Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, starring current Oscar nominee Denzel Washington as Eugene O’Neill’s pipe-dream busting salesman Theodore Hickman, aka Hickey.

It’s a starry bunch who will populate the grim premises of Harry Hope’s Greenwich Village dive. In addition to Tammy Blanchard, the downtown denizens will include Colm Meaney (Star Trek) as Harry, David Morse (Blindspot) as Larry Slade, Tony winner Bill Irwin (Rachel Getting Married) as Ed Mosher, Michael Potts (Madame Secretary) as Joe Mott and Frank Wood (Detroit) as Cecil Lewis, along with Carolyn Braver, Austin Butler, Joe Forbrich, Nina Grollman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Neal Huff, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Dakin Matthews, Jack McGee, Clark Middleton and Reg Rogers.

The creative team includes multiple Tony winners Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design) and Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design).

Rehearsals are set to begin Monday, with previews beginning March 22 and official opening on April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Iceman is one of three major revivals this spring that Scott Rudin is producing, along with Carousel and Three Tall Women.

Earlier in the season, Rudin defied Tony rules when he refused to allow a member of the awards’ nominating committee to see his production of 1984, citing a conflict of interest on the part of the nominator. The Tony administration committee retaliated by ruling the show ineligible for nominations. Asked whether Rudin would invite all of the nominators to his spring productions, his spokesman, Rick Miramontez, said that they would, with no further elaboration from the producer.