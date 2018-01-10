Well, the title of David Letterman’s new talk series certainly applies for the inaugural episode. Here’s the first look at the mega-bearded former late-night king’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, featuring a guy who did a cameo on his final Late Show episode.

It’s President Barack Obama, who is making his first talk-show appearance since leaving office. In the clip from the January 12 premiere, POTUS 44 describes dancing on stage with Prince and daughter Sasha and how “staying in the pocket” is the key to keeping his “dad moves” in check. Onstage before a live audience, Obama also discusses his family, life after the presidency and what he views as the pressing issues facing our country.

Netflix

Obama made three visits as a guest CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman — including a May 5, 2015, episode in the series’ final weeks — and the two enjoyed a natural camaraderie. Letterman praised the ex-commander-in-chief that night, and Obama returned the compliment, saying: “We’ve grown up with you, this country. And after … coming home from work, knowing you’ve been there to give us a little bit of joy, a little bit of laughter. It has meant so much. … You’ve given us a great gift, and we love you.”

Welcome back, you two. Watch the clip above.