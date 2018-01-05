Netflix has taken the wraps off David Letterman’s new six-episode talk show series. It is titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and the debut of the one-hour talk show will stream January 12 with President Barack Obama as the first guest. A new episode will run out monthly during 2018.

The first season’s guest list is a doozy: Aside from Obama, it features George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern. The January 12 interview will be Obama’s first talk-show appearance since leaving office.

The show will feature Letterman and one guest in interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting. It will also include field segments featuring Letterman, whose Late Show run ended in 2015. (Check out the promo above.)

RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants are producing.

Netflix and Letterman announced in August the deal to create the talk show, the streaming service’s latest comedic big get that includes deals with Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer. In October, it announced it was ending another talk show, Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, after two seasons.