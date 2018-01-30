Two-time Emmy winner David Frankel has been tapped to direct and executive produce Manifest, NBC’s missing plane mystery pilot from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake, producer Robert Zemeckis, and Warner Bros. TV.

Written/executive produced by Rake, Manifest explores a hypothetical scenario surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. What if the plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared? In Manifest, a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Zemeckis executive produces via his Compari Entertainment banner alongside the company’s Jack Rapke. Compari’s Jackie Levine serves as co-executive producer. Frankel will executive produce the pilot only.

Frankel’s feature directing credits include Collateral Beauty, The Devil Wears Prada, and Marley and Me. He won an Oscar for Best Short Film for Dear Diary and best directing Emmys for HBO’s Entourage pilot and miniseries Band of Brothers. He also directed episodes of Sex and the City. Frankel is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.