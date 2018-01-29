EXCLUSIVE: Ant-Man And The Wasp actor David Dastmalchian has landed two back-to-back projects. He’s set for A Million Little Pieces, the Sam Taylor-Johnson directed film adaptation of the James Frey book, which is currently in production. The pic stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Carla Juri, Charlie Hunnam, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson adapted the book, loosely based on Frey’s life. It follows a young drug-addled writer, who enters a treatment center in Minnesota. Makeready’s Pam Abdy is producing with The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman. Makeready is also fully finance the film with eOne distributing Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

In addition, Dastmalchian will appear alongside Josh Hutcherson, Helen Hunt, Olivia Munn, and Kaya Scodelario in Die in a Gunfight, which is being directed by Collin Schiffli. The pic centers on two star-crossed lovers, Ben (Hutcherson) and Mary (Scodelario), who share an eagerness to break from the confines of their lives. Dastmalchian will play Mukul, Ben’s best friend and confidant. This project reunites Dastmalchian with Ant-Man sequel scribes Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, both of whom penned the screenplay. Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, and Sunday Night’s Allyson Seeger are producing while, Sara Smith of Mark Gordon serves as executive producer.

Dastmalchian’s other upcoming projects include All Creatures Here Below, which he wrote and stars in opposite Karen Gillan, and Netflix’s Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock.

