Magician David Copperfield issued a statement today offering support for the MeToo movement — but he talked about the pain of being falsely accused in the past of sexual misconduct.

One of the nation’s most prominent illusionists said his life was “turned upside down” years ago by an accuser who subsequently was arrested for making false sexual assault allegations against another man. That accuser, former beauty queen Lacey Carroll, accused Copperfield of imprisoning and assaulting her at his Bahamas home.

After a lengthy investigation, no charges were filed against Copperfield.

“I’ve lived with years of news reports about me being accused of fabricated, heinous acts, with few telling the story of the accuser getting arrested, and my innocence,” Copperfield writes. “Knowing that false accusers can negatively impact the believability of others and are a true disservice to those who have been victims of sexual misconduct, I didn’t draw attention to it.”

Copperfield appears to be hinting at another allegation in his statement, noting, “So while I weather another storm, I want the movement to continue to flourish.”

Here’s his full statement, which has been released to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.