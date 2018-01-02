CNN’s Jake Tapper got in the latest if not the last jab after David A. Clarke Jr. – the former Milwaukee sheriff turned ardent Donald Trump supporter – tweeted a graphic anti-CNN message.

As CNN reports today – in an article bylined by Tapper – Clarke’s account was suspended, at least temporarily, after received complaints about several of Clarke’s tweets. In one, the right-wing ex-lawman wrote, “When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up MAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA”S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood…” Sic.

Clarke’s tweet, CNN’s Tapper reports, featured a graphic of Trump’s face superimposed on that of a wrestler holding another wrestler labeled CNN, while Clarke’s face was superimposed on a wrestler who is kicking CNN in the face.

Writes Tapper, “One Twitter user who complained about Clarke shared with CNN the email response from Twitter in which the company stated, ‘We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter Rules: https://support.twitter.com/articles/18311. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked.’

“Clarke was placed in read-only mode until he deleted three tweets that seemed to call for violence against members of the media.”

Clarke apparently removed the offending tweets, then later was able to post another anti-media (though not violent) tweet Tuesday afternoon vowing that he will “NOT be Intimidated into silence by LYING LIB MEDIA.”

As Tapper’s article notes, Clarke announced in May he would join the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, though DHS later said he was no longer under consideration.

Clarke isn’t the first non-fan of CNN to use violent wrestling imagery to showcase his distaste: During the last July 4th holiday, Trump tweeted a short video clip of himself body-slamming and fake-sucker-punching WWE’s Vince McMahon, whose face was hidden by a CNN logo, in a staged appearance at a 2007 professional wrestling event. Trump was not blocked from Twitter.